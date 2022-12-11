These winter months are critical for infections, and putting the mask back on, according to experts, could help reduce flu, covid and syncytial virus infections. Just yesterday the virologist Andrea Crisanti had resumed the behavior of President Mattarella, who tested positive for the coronavirus, who had attended the premiere of La Scala without wearing a mask.

Macron puts the mask back on

the French president, Emmanuel Macron, in recent days at a public event he returned to wearing a mask in public. It hasn’t happened in almost a year. And he explained that it is necessary to “resume some habits” due to the resurgence of Covid cases. “I follow the indications of my minister”, said the tenant of the Elysée next to him the head of the Ministry of Health, Francois Braun. “With a recovery of the epidemic, I think it is good to do pedagogy because we don’t want to go back to a generalized obligation” of the mask, added Macron, underlining the need to have a “spirit of responsibility”. The current new wave of Covid in France adds to the flu and an epidemic of bronchiolitis. The country has returned to exceeding the threshold of 100,000 daily Covid cases: it has not happened since July.



CDC: “Put the mask back on”

The invitation to put the protection back on the face also comes from the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Cdc), Rochelle Walensky: “We are seeing high levels of respiratory viruses including influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Covid-19,” says the director. “As we approach the holiday season, togetherness, family, community, connection really are now more important than ever. But to achieve all of this ‘in good health‘ it is ‘crucial’ that we ‘take all the steps’ necessary “to protect both ourselves and our loved ones”. Among these, also “wear masks” where needed. And “get vaccinated against flu and Covid”.

In New York always mask indoors

The city of New York has asked citizens to wear an anti-Covid mask in every situation, always indoors and even if they are widely vaccinated. The Department of hygiene and health of the Big Apple has published a notice inviting maximum attention, in light of the vertical increase in cases of Covid and flu recorded in recent weeks. The infections have tripled with almost four thousand cases a day. Those who have tested positive for the virus must wear a mask all the time, even outdoors.

Furthermore, people over 65, those who are pregnant or have a weakened immune system are invited to keep away from indoor gatherings and to ask nearby people to wear a mask. New York, invaded by millions of tourists attracted by the Christmas atmosphere, could fall back into the gloomy climate of a year ago, when the pandemic still represented a social alarm.

Los Angeles plans to bring back the mask requirement

What worries health experts is the triple epidemic that is gripping the country in a vice. So much so that in some areas such as Los Angeles County, where Covid cases in particular were on the rise in recent days, together with hospitalizations, there has been debate over a possible return to the obligation to wear a mask indoors, an option for now held firm on the table. “Especially for syncytial virus and influenza, the levels are higher than we generally see at this time of year – explained Walensky – The CDC estimates that since October 1 there have already been at least 8.7 million sick people, 78 thousand hospitalized and 4,500 flu deaths. And last week, we tragically reported two more flu deaths in children, for a total of 14 reported so far just this season.” In the last week, added the director of the CDC, “we have also begun to see the expected increase in Covid cases and hospitalizations nationwide after the Thanksgiving holiday”. While there are “signs that the syncytial virus may have peaked in some areas”. In Los Angeles, the obligation to wear a mask will take effect if ten percent of hospital beds are filled with cases related to Covid.

Not just Covid

Today, as the broadcaster ‘CNBC’ also reports online, the system by which the CDC recommends the population to wear masks is based on a classification of the levels of community circulation of Covid. Director Walensky noted that the agency is considering expanding this system to also account for other respiratory viruses such as the flu. But in the meantime she has encouraged people to act proactively. “It is not necessary to wait for the action of the CDC to wear a mask,” she concluded.

Rings (Fnomceo): wearing it is an act of responsibility

Philip Rings, president of the National Federation of Doctors’ Orders (Fnomceo), takes stock of how this intense flu season is going and once again launches an appeal to protect yourself, with vaccines and masks where needed. “Wearing it – he observes – should be an act of responsibility on the part of all those who have flu symptoms and it is also the only way to avoid letting quantities of viruses circulate in the environment, and therefore reduce their spread”.

According to the latest monitoring, Rings recalls, “we are at 16 cases per thousand assisted. We have gone up by about 3 points compared to last week. So the flu is on the rise. And the impact on hospitals is now beginning to be felt. That what we fear, however, is that the differential diagnosis between Covid and the flu is really difficult on a clinical level and therefore in all these cases it would always be advisable to swab to know “which of the two infections it is”.

In Ecuador the obligation returns

In Ecuador, the decision has already been made: the government has reintroduced the mandatory use of the mask in enclosed spaces. The obligation was revoked on April 28th. According to the health authorities, the infections went from 680 in the last week of October to 3,688 three weeks later. The Minister of Health, Josè Ruales, assured that despite the increase in infections there is no increase in hospitalizations and mortality.