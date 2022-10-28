Listen to the audio version of the article

While the line of the new government on the Covid issue is increasingly taking shape, with a strategy that aims to cancel past restrictions and obligations, inspired more by a call to individual responsibility, from farewell to the daily infection bulletin to the reintegration of health personnel ” no vax ”, the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella intervenes at the Celebration of“ The Days of Research ”at the Quirinale and, in the passage dedicated to the pandemic, he sends a clear message: we have not yet won, everyone’s responsibility is needed.

Covid: Mattarella, we cannot proclaim victory, we need responsibility

“After more than two and a half years of pandemic we cannot yet proclaim the final victory over Covid – said Mattarella -. We still have to use responsibility and precaution. Public health has the task of maintaining high safety especially for the most vulnerable, the elderly, and those who suffer from previous diseases. However – added the Head of State – we feel that the most dramatic period, the most alarming danger is behind us. Science was decisive. As was the dedication of the healthcare staff, in every role. As was solidarity, in its most diverse expressions, at all levels: from simple gestures of help between families, in communities, to the common choices made by the European Union ”.

The sense of responsibility of almost all Italians

The results achieved to date are largely due to the progress of science. “If today we can, in most cases, deal with Covid, as if it were a not very insidious flu – continued Mattarella -, it is because its dangerousness has been strongly declassified as a result of vaccination; from the great adherence to vaccination, due to the admirable sense of responsibility of almost all of our fellow citizens, urged to make use of it with the awareness of safeguarding, in this way, their own health and that of others “.

Research needs fertile ground

Hence the importance of research which, as the Head of State recalled, needs fertile ground in which to grow and produce its best results. It requires collaboration between public and private, through investments, collection of resources, shared strategic guidelines. It presupposes a school and a university on which the whole of society can show that it is really betting. It collects and spreads trust to allow everyone to benefit from its results ».

Covid: Cattaneo (Fi), “freedom regained thanks to vaccines”

According to the leader of Forza Italia in the Chamber Alessandro Cattaneo “the words of President Sergio Mattarella remind us that the freedom regained is thanks to the impressive vaccination campaign conducted in a spirit of national unity where everyone was protagonist, institutions, armed forces, doctors, nurses, health personnel and citizens. A freedom that the country has been able to re-embrace with sacrifice, work and a high sense of responsibility, the result of trust in science and in the implementation of the rules necessary to get out of an unprecedented pandemic crisis. It is now important to remain vigilant and accompany every decision while remaining anchored to the principle that has moved every choice undertaken: protecting one’s life means protecting the lives of others ”.