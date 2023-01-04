Home News Covid, new rules for isolation exit also in Piedmont
Covid, new rules for isolation exit also in Piedmont

Ivrea

The new rules for the exit from isolation of people positive for Covid are also arriving in Piedmont, as established by the latest circular from the Ministry of Health. The Region made it known.

Those who have always been asymptomatic and those who have not had symptoms for at least 2 days can end isolation 5 days after the first positive test or the onset of symptoms.

For those who have always been asymptomatic, isolation may end even before 5 days if an antigen or molecular test is negative.

Immunosuppressed people can end isolation after a minimum period of 5 days, but always necessarily following an antigen or molecular test with a negative result. Healthcare workers, if asymptomatic for at least 2 days, can conclude isolation as soon as an antigen or molecular test is negative.

Those who entered Italy from China in the 7 days preceding the first positive test can end isolation after a minimum period of 5 days from the first positive test, if asymptomatic for at least 2 days and negative for an antigen or molecular test. The swab can be done at the pharmacy or free of charge at one of the public hotspots. At the end of isolation, the use of Ffp2 masks is mandatory up to the tenth day from the onset of symptoms or from the first positive test (in the case of asymptomatics), and it is in any case recommended to avoid frequenting high-risk people and environments crowded. Anyone who has had close contact with positive people must apply self-surveillance and it is mandatory to wear Ffp2 masks, indoors or in the presence of gatherings, up to the fifth day following the date of the last close contact.

