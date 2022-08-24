Listen to the audio version of the article

The new circular on the isolation of the positives in Covid-19 could arrive in days. The document should lead to a lightening of the rules. The technicians of the Ministry of Health are evaluating the feasibility, on the basis of the scientific data available to date, of measures such as the reduction of the maximum duration of isolation to 15 or 10 days (from the current 21) and above all the possibility for positives without symptoms. not to wait any longer 7 days – as currently planned – to do the end isolation swab, and if the test is negative to return immediately free. Always according to what is learned, an opinion is expected before issuing the circular in the coming days.

Eisale index of contagion Rt, back to 1

In the meantime, however, after a phase of decline that began last July, the Rt contagion index starts to rise again and in about ten days it has increased to values ​​ranging from 0.7 to 0.9. This is indicated by the research groups that calculate the indices equivalent to the RT elaborated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, but with techniques that allow for more up-to-date values. The physicists, epidemiologists and statisticians of the CovidTrends website indicate that since 13 August the index equivalent to RT, called Covindex, has risen from 0.85 to 0.9; the CovidStat website of the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (Infn) indicates that in the same period the value increased from 0.6 to 0.71 (intermediate value between 0.85 and 0.59).

The Italian research on the Centaurus variant

Regarding the transformations of the virus, the first research that examined the mutations of the sub-variant BA.2.75 of Omicron, known as Centaurus, is Italian. The study, from the University of Insubria and published in the European Journal of Internal Medicine, indicates that the mutations make BA.2.75 very efficient in binding to human cell receptors. A capacity that “opens up new pandemic scenarios and identifies this variant as a possible dominant worldwide”, observes Fabio Angeli, who conducted the research with Martina Zappa and Paolo Verdecchia. “The new vaccination campaign and the restoration of individual protection measures will be crucial,” he adds. On the school front, a survey by School Technique indicates that one in three teachers considers a new vaccination in the autumn inevitable if the number of new Covid cases were to increase and one in two considers the return of the mask inevitable, to be worn by law during the lessons.