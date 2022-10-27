Listen to the audio version of the article

There is a new alarm from the European Medicines Agency for a very probable new wave at the gates, due to the rampant growing sub-variants of Omicron. A warning that comes on the day when in the Senate, during the debate on trust in the Meloni government, the debate on the choices made during the pandemic and what will be the line with which this will be addressed in the future by the new executive will return to plan. There are three factors to keep an eye on in the coming weeks. The rate of diffusion, the ability to evade the defense of vaccines, a possible greater ability to replicate.

Ema follows the new sub-variants

The problem of more complex solution is to foresee the right moves in time. For the head of the vaccination strategy of Ema Marco Cavaleri “last week the variant of Omicron Bq.1.1 was identified in at least 5 countries” in Europe and “the ECDC expects that the variant Bq.1 and its sub-variant Bq. 1.1 will become the dominant strains from mid-November to early December ». If at the moment, according to the expert, it remains to be understood whether it is capable of causing “a more serious disease than the Ba.4 and Ba.5 variants, what is known is that it has a greater ability to escape the immunity conferred by vaccination” .

Observe specials Xbb and Bq.1

Renamed “Gryphon” and “Cerberus”, will the emerging sub-variants of Omicron grow and make their way around the world? Several signs say yes. The World Health Organization, through the epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove, took stock of what is known about Xbb and Bq.1, specifying that “in none of the data available so far there is a change in severity”. Currently, it is explained in a video posted on Twitter, Omicron continues to dominate the world and almost 80% of the sequences reported globally belong to Ba.5 (Omicron 5) and its sub-lineages. But something is moving and the new sub-variants are trampling. Xbb, alias “Gryphon”, is a recombinant of two sub-lineages of Omicron 2 (Ba.2), specifically Ba.2.10.1 and Ba.2.75 (Centaurus). “It is one of more than 300 Omicron sub-variants that we and our partners are monitoring around the world,” Van Kerkhove points out. “It is receiving attention, and rightly so, because we see a growth advantage and are seeing an increase in case detection in some countries. But we see no signs of a change in gravity. ‘

“No change in gravity”

Circulation levels “are still low, but we have to keep an eye on it because it is Omicron and because it has a large number of mutations like all Omicron sub-lineages” and it seems to have advantages. The other mutant that is being talked about, Bq.1 (which with its sub-lineage Bq.1.1 forms the Cerberus family), is a sub-variant of Ba.5. «This too has a higher transmissibility. Are we seeing an increase in people needing hospitalization for Bq.1? No, we do not detect it in any of the data so far. We see an increase in transmission but we don’t see a change in gravity. Our diagnostic tests work, our vaccines work ».

Joint vaccination campaigns

Available are six primary vaccination vaccines, four adapted and eight approved therapies in the European Union. Two more reformulations are on the way, Sanofi and Hipra. The invitation therefore remains to continue with the vaccination campaign, also taking advantage of the possibility of immunizing both against Covid and against the flu since “it is expected that they will circulate simultaneously in autumn and winter. European countries and we invite suitable citizens to take advantage of it », Cavaleri underlines.