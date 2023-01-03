Listen to the audio version of the article

The resignation from the University of Padua, made official with a statement to Ansa in the afternoon of 2 January. This is the last stage of the ongoing political-institutional (and judicial) clash between the well-known microbiologist and neo-senator Andrea Crisanti – who held the position of full professor of microbiology at the University of Padua – and the Veneto Region and in particular its president Luca Zaia. In the background, the investigation into rapid anticovid swabs launched by the Padua prosecutor’s office, and the dissemination of some telephone interceptions concerning Crisanti himself. Without going into the merits, Crisanti explained his choice with the fact that he wanted “to be free to make every decision that concerns me, also given that there are many wiretaps that also concern other university professors”.

The investigation by the Padua prosecutor’s office

At the origin of the clash between Crisanti and Zaia and of the judicial investigation that constitutes the leitmotif is the widespread recourse by the Veneto to antigen tests in hospitals and in the RSA for the elderly, in the summer of 2020, to peak of the first wave of Covid. The previews of the episode of Report that Rai 3 aired on 2 January acted as a fuse. In the spotlight above all the interceptions carried out by the Padua prosecutor who investigated Roberto Rigoli, former director of the Treviso microbiology laboratory, and Patrizia Simionato, general manager of Azienda Zero on the basis of a complaint made by Crisanti himself. The two must answer for false ideology and disturbed freedom of choice of the contractor. The next hearing is set for February 6.

According to the indictment, in essence, Rigoli, in charge of confirming the clinical-scientific suitability of the swabs, did not carry out the task assigned to him correctly. For Crisanti, the Abott antigen tests purchased by the Veneto Region in the summer of 2020, between the first and second waves, would have been unreliable, around 70%, while for Rigoli the correspondence “is superimposable in all the samples examined”. It was not only the Veneto region that bought the rapid tests (with a maxi order of 148 million euros) but also five other regions.

Smearing interceptions for the Governor

The transmission would have documented, based on the wiretaps, the progressive level of deterioration in relations between Zaia and Crisanti, starting from the paternity of the tests carried out on the entire population of Vo’ Euganeo. In one phone call, in particular, Zaia claims that he wants to bring the microbiologist “to the crash”. Statements from which it seems to emerge that the expert would have been targeted by the Governor of Veneto for his positions on the management of the pandemic and in particular on rapid swabs.

The Veneto Region entrusts its reply to the words of Rigoli’s lawyer, Giuseppe Pavan, and to a long note from the leaders of the regional health department. For Pavan, his client “did his duty” and the microbiologist himself “only pursued the public good”. For their part, the heads of the Veneto health system defend the correctness of their decisions. “The strategy of the Veneto Region, aimed at pursuing the ultimate objective of preventing infections, hospitalizations and deaths as much as possible – it states – has always been based, right from the early stages of the pandemic emergency, on technical-scientific indications of a international and national”.