Listen to the audio version of the article

The decree, the so-called “anti-Rave party”, passed in the Senate with 92 yes, 75 no and one abstention, as well as introducing the crime of ‘rave-party’ (article 633-bis of the Penal Code) which punishes with imprisonment for 3 at the age of 6, those who organize mega-music gatherings on other people’s land contain some decisive health rules in the management of isolation for those infected with Covid, announced some time ago by Minister Schillaci. It should not be forgotten that the decree must now pass to the scrutiny of the Chamber

Stop isolation without buffer

The isolation of people infected with the coronavirus, which today lasts 5 days, will end, without the need for a swab. The isolation obligation remains in force but it is interrupted, thus eliminating the obligation to take a test. The change needs to be better specified. What if a person still has symptoms after 5 days? A circular from Schillaci will have to resolve the issue, which will indicate, for example, how to behave depending on whether or not there are symptoms, which are not mentioned in the law approved by the Senate.

Stop at the green pass to enter the hospital

The decree also provides for the abolition of the green pass in hospitals, the last place where the obligation remained (until the end of December 2022). Relatives and visitors to hospitals, assisted living facilities (RSA), rehabilitation facilities and residential facilities for the elderly will no longer be required to show the green certificate.

The self-surveillance of positive contacts drops to 5 days

Not only. People who have had close contact with positives can go out today but must follow a self-monitoring regimen for 10 days, wearing a mask. An amendment has lowered the duration to 5 days, always with the Ffp2 mask indoors or where there is a risk of gatherings. The current measure which provides for “the obligation to carry out a swab at private centers authorized for this, at the first appearance of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the date of the last contact” is also abolished.

Suspension of fines of 100 euros

The decree also provides that when the conversion law comes into force and until 30 June next year, the proceedings for the 100 euro fines (based on an amendment by the League), currently envisaged for the over 50s, teachers , law enforcement agencies that were not up to date with vaccinations as of June 15th.