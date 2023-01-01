Listen to the audio version of the article

No swab for asymptomatics after five days and Ffp2 masks, at the end of isolation, until the tenth day from the onset of symptoms or from the first positive test, in the case of asymptomatics. The Ministry of Health has issued a circular that updates the methods of managing Covid cases and contacts. As already foreseen in the rave decree, for cases that “have always been asymptomatic and for those who have not shown symptoms for at least two days, isolation will be able to end 5 days after the first positive test or the appearance of symptoms, regardless of the carrying out the antihygienic or molecular test. For cases that have always been asymptomatic, isolation may end even before 5 days

if an antigen or molecular test carried out at a health facility / pharmacy is negative”.

Immunosuppressed

For cases in immunosuppressed subjects, isolation may end after a minimum period of 5 days, but always necessarily following an antigen or molecular test with a negative result.

Healthcare workers

For healthcare workers, if they have been asymptomatic for at least 2 days, isolation can end as soon as an antigen or molecular test is negative.

Travelers from China

Citizens who entered Italy from the People’s Republic of China in the 7 days preceding the first positive test, will be able to end their isolation after a minimum period of 5 days from the first positive test, if they have been asymptomatic for at least 2 days and negative for an antigen test or molecular.

Ffp2 masks mandatory until the 10th day of symptoms

The circular provides for the obligation, at the end of isolation, to use Ffp2 type masks up to the 10th day from the onset of symptoms or from the first positive test (in the case of asymptomatic), and it is in any case recommended to avoid high-risk people and/or crowded environments. These precautions can be discontinued in the event of a negative antigen or molecular test.