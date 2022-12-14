Home News Covid, over a thousand new infections and eight deaths in the region
Covid, over a thousand new infections and eight deaths in the region

On Tuesday 13 December in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 151 new infections were detected out of 2,141 molecular swabs. Furthermore, 4,512 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 856 cases have been detected, for a total of 1,007 new infections.

There are 14 people hospitalized in intensive care while 291 patients are hospitalized in other wards. This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin.

8 people died: 3 in Trieste; 4 in Udine; 1 in Pordenone. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,763, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,444 in Trieste, 2,685 in Udine, 1,111 in Pordenone and 523 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 557,208 people have tested positive.

