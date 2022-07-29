In the week between 22 and 28 July, the incidence of Covid has risen, which is now at 727 cases in seven days per 100 thousand inhabitants. Between 15 and 21 July it was at 977. The Rt replication index continues to be above one, albeit slightly: 1.03. Last week it was significantly higher: 1.23. The hospital RT, which refers to infections that need hospitalization, is instead lower, at 0.95. Last week it was at 1. These are the data of the new weekly monitoring of the control room, released by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

The descent of Covid has not yet come to involve intensive care. Their employment rate remains stable. 4.1% of patients who occupy a resuscitation bed are in fact positive. On the other hand, hospitalizations in ordinary wards are slightly down, at 17% compared to the previous 17.1%.