the news
The Ministry of Health has confirmed the intention to accept the “Spallanzani” proposal and limit the quarantine. “Positive asymptomatic patients will get back on track sooner”
Paolo Russo
Updated at
1 minute read
the news
The Ministry of Health has confirmed the intention to accept the “Spallanzani” proposal and limit the quarantine. “Positive asymptomatic patients will get back on track sooner”
Paolo Russo
Updated at
1 minute read
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More