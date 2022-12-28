“We have made an ordinance from the Ministry of Health to ensure that swabs are mandatory for passengers arriving from China. In the case of a positive swab, it is essential to then sequence it and see what variants are present. We are very don’t worry, let’s hope that the variants are already present on the national territory. This would be a very comforting figure”. The Minister of Health said, Horace Schillaciafter the Council of Ministers.

A European link on measures

Schillaci believes that Chinese vaccines are “not very effective”. The Italian health minister has sent a letter to the EU Commission “to ask for a consensus on the measures” at the European level. In Italy, he added, “absolutely at this moment there is no concern, if there were to be any problems we will intervene promptly to ensure public health“.

Quarantine for the positives landed

People who will be found positive “will be quarantined. Now we organize ourselves with the Regions, we work with the Regions for this”, continued Schillaci. “The activity – explained Schillaci – is aimed above all at understanding, in the case of positivity, if the variants that people arriving from China have are variants such as the most widespread one today, which is Omicron, already present on the national territory, and on which the vaccines used give excellent coverage to avoid serious illness and hospitalizations. It is the thing that interests us the most”.

Ineffective Chinese vaccines

“This increase in cases in China is due to the fact that, after a long lockdown, there has been a sudden easing of the measures, moreover, the Chinese vaccines have obviously been ineffective, so we think there is a large number of infections in China. The data from the Chinese authorities are not published today, so for greater safety we will be the first in Europe” to introduce mandatory tampons for those arriving from China.

Tomorrow at 17.30 Minister Schillaci will be in the Senate to report on what is happening.