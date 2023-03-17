news-txt”>

CATANZARO, MARCH 17 – Infections in Calabria are slightly increasing. In the last 24 hours, there are 87 cases of Covid found against 1,627 swabs processed. The positivity rate also rises and stops at 5.35%, it was at 2.93. With one more death, the data on victims since the beginning of the pandemic is also updated, 3,360. Hospitalizations are also growing, + 5 in care wards (74) and + 1 in intensive care (4). The healed are 628,415 (+106), the currently positive 876 (-20) and the isolated at home 798 (-26).



To date – according to the daily data relating to the Covid-19 epidemic communicated by the Prevention Departments of the Provincial Health Authorities of the Region – there are 632,651 people who have tested positive for Coronavirus. The total number of swabs performed was 4,269,585.



At the provincial level, the spread of Covid is as follows: Catanzaro 430 active cases (28 in the ward, 3 in intensive care, 399 in home isolation); closed cases 112554 (112118 recovered, 436 deceased); Cosenza: 179 active cases (27 in the ward, 0 in intensive care, 152 in home isolation); closed cases 188652 (187156 recovered, 1496 deceased); Crotone: 25 active cases (10 in the ward, 0 in intensive care, 15 in home isolation); closed cases 59963 (59681 recovered, 282 deceased); Reggio: 91 active cases (7 in the ward, 1 in intensive care, 83 in home isolation); closed cases 209476 (208550 recovered, 926 deceased); Vibo Valentia: 37 active cases (2 in the ward, 0 in intensive care, 35 in home isolation); closed cases 53613 (53412 recovered, 201 deceased).



(ANSA).


