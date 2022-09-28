Listen to the audio version of the article

Days numbered for the latest anti-Covid restrictions. From 1 October, the use of masks on buses, subways and trains will no longer be mandatory, but also in hospitals, medical clinics and Rsa. It is learned from circles of the Ministry of Health, as already anticipated by the Sole 24 Ore. The provision that imposed the obligation expires on 30 September and will not be renewed.

Stop masks in private workplaces on October 31st

The second deadline will be October 31st when the safety protocols in the workplace will cease, which among other things provide in some cases the measurement of the temperature at the entrance and the use of masks indoors when it cannot be maintained. the spacing.

Green pass still mandatory until the end of the year in hospitals

On the other hand, there is another restriction that remains in force until the end of the year and that is the one that provides that until December 31st the Green pass is still mandatory for health workers, hospitalized and visitors to hospitals and RSAs (residences for the elderly). : in fact, this measure involves the need to swab before entering a health facility.

Covid: 44,878 positive, 64 victims. Rate at 18.4%



Meanwhile, the new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours have risen to 44,878, according to data from the Ministry of Health (+ 58% compared to a week ago). The victims are 64, up from 32 yesterday. The positivity rate rose to 18.4% (yesterday it was 15.2%)