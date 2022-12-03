Home News Covid, stoups and a sign of peace return to church
Covid, stoups and a sign of peace return to church

In the churches the stoups are filled up again and during the mass it will be possible to exchange the sign of peace again. These are the news contained in a letter from the presidency of the CEI to the Italian bishops on the prevention measures of the Covid pandemic.

«Evaluate the use of the mask»

“It is possible to restore the use of stoups again” and “the usual form of exchanging the sign of peace” are the two passages that can be read in the document. However, the emergency is not over and among the recommendations, however, there is the one that “those with flu symptoms and those subjected to isolation because they are positive for SARS-CoV-2 do not participate in the celebrations”, while it must be evaluated “in due to the specific circumstances and conditions of the places, the opportunity to recommend the use of the mask”.

“Sanitize your hands at the entrance”

The letter from the CEI presidency states that “the Covid-19 pandemic prevention legislation has not been the subject of recent government interventions. It seems, however, appropriate to continue sharing the following tips and tricks.” And among these there are also that “it is recommended to sanitize hands at the entrance to places of worship”; «it is possible to carry out the offertory processions»; “it is no longer mandatory to ensure the distance between the faithful who participate in the celebrations”. Furthermore, “ministers are advised to sanitize their hands before distributing communion” and “in the celebration of baptisms, confirmations, ordinations and the anointing of the sick, the anointing can be carried out without the aid of instruments”. “Taking into account the specific local situations, individual Bishops can, however, adopt more particular measures and indications”, concludes the letter.

