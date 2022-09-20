Home News Covid, the bulletin in Fvg: 795 new cases, 4 deaths
Covid, the bulletin in Fvg: 795 new cases, 4 deaths

Today, Tuesday 20 September, 96 new infections were detected on 2,619 molecular swabs in Friuli Venezia Giulia.
There are also 3,358 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 699 cases were detected. There are 4 people admitted to intensive care while there are 10 patients hospitalized in other wards.

This was announced by the Central Health Directorate of the Fvg Region in the daily bulletin.

Today there are 4 deaths: two in Trieste, one in Udine and one in Pordenone. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,418, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,360 in Trieste, 2,521 in Udine, 1,040 in Pordenone and 497 in Gorizia.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 484,553 people have been positive.

