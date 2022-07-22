Home News Covid, the bulletin of Friday 22 July: in Fvg 1,780 new cases and three deaths
Covid, the bulletin of Friday 22 July: in Fvg 1,780 new cases and three deaths

Covid, the bulletin of Friday 22 July: in Fvg 1,780 new cases and three deaths

UDINE. On Friday 22 July in Friuli Venezia Giulia, out of a total of 7,736 tests and swabs, 1,780 positivity to Covid 19 were found. In detail, 382 new infections were detected on 2,499 molecular swabs. In addition, 5,237 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 1,398 cases have emerged. There are 4 people admitted to intensive care, while 284 patients are hospitalized in other wards.

The deaths of 3 people are recorded, according to the following territorial subdivision: one in Trieste, one in Udine, one in Pordenone. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,212: 1,299 in Trieste, 2,438 in Udine, 992 in Pordenone and 483 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 440,733 people have been positive.

