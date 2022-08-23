In the last 24 hours in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 189 new infections from Covid-19 have been recorded. In detail: 31 positivity found on 810 molecular swabs processed, and another 158 detected on 700 rapid antigenic tests.

There is a death in Udine. There are four people admitted to intensive care and 195 positive patients hospitalized in other wards. The incidence rate of infections in the region in the last seven days was 379.4 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 470,158 infections and 5,330 deaths have been recorded.