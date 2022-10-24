In the last 24 hours in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 69 new infections were detected on 773 molecular swabs. There are also 964 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 222 cases were detected. 9 people are hospitalized in intensive care, while 194 patients are hospitalized in other wards.

There are no deaths. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,552, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,406 in Trieste, 2,587 in Udine, 1,053 in Pordenone and 506 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 520,115 people have been positive.