Covid, the bulletin of Monday 25 July: in Fvg 281 new infections and three deaths

Covid, the bulletin of Monday 25 July: in Fvg 281 new infections and three deaths

UDINE. On Monday 25 July in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 77 new infections were detected on 984 molecular swabs. There are also 863 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 204 cases were detected. There are 4 people admitted to intensive care, while 304 patients hospitalized in other departments.

The deaths of 3 people are recorded in Pordenone. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,220, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,300 in Trieste, 2,440 in Udine, 997 in Pordenone and 483 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 443,924 people have been positive.

