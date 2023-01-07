Home News Covid, the bulletin of Saturday 7 January: in Fvg 96 new cases and two deaths
News

Covid, the bulletin of Saturday 7 January: in Fvg 96 new cases and two deaths

by admin
Covid, the bulletin of Saturday 7 January: in Fvg 96 new cases and two deaths

In the last 24 hours in Friuli Venezia Giulia, out of a total of 977 tests and swabs, 96 positivity for Covid 19 were found. In detail, 19 new infections were detected out of 487 molecular swabs. In addition, 490 rapid antigen tests have been carried out, from which 77 cases have emerged.

There are 2 people hospitalized in intensive care while 222 patients are hospitalized in other wards. 2 people died, of which 1 in Udine and 1 in Pordenone.

The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,878, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,477 in Trieste, 2,731 in Udine, 1,136 in Pordenone and 534 in Gorizia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 568,575 infections have been recorded in Friuli Venezia Giulia.

See also  Covid, Arpa Piemonte detects in the air in which places the virus is most present

You may also like

ʳֿӭ ҹԤ зҵ»_Ƶ_й

Fleeing from Milan for the love met in...

Sony Weibo banned from the Communist Youth League...

Qatargate, Silvia Panzeri remains under house arrest. “She’s...

Trailer | The first episode of the TV...

Infected people should reduce contact and disinfection methods...

Ponte nelle Alpi and Soverzene, in three hundred...

A batch of new crown drugs and hospital...

Meeting Meloni Von der Leyen, the migrant dossier...

The province’s video conference on epidemic prevention and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy