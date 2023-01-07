In the last 24 hours in Friuli Venezia Giulia, out of a total of 977 tests and swabs, 96 positivity for Covid 19 were found. In detail, 19 new infections were detected out of 487 molecular swabs. In addition, 490 rapid antigen tests have been carried out, from which 77 cases have emerged.

There are 2 people hospitalized in intensive care while 222 patients are hospitalized in other wards. 2 people died, of which 1 in Udine and 1 in Pordenone.

The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,878, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,477 in Trieste, 2,731 in Udine, 1,136 in Pordenone and 534 in Gorizia.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 568,575 infections have been recorded in Friuli Venezia Giulia.