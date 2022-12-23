Home News Covid, the bulletin of Thursday 22 December: 528 new cases and 12 deaths in Fvg
Covid, the bulletin of Thursday 22 December: 528 new cases and 12 deaths in Fvg

Covid, the bulletin of Thursday 22 December: 528 new cases and 12 deaths in Fvg

In the last 24 hours in Friuli Venezia Giulia, out of a total of 3,678 tests and swabs, 528 positivity for Covid have been found. In detail, 127 new infections were detected out of 1,419 molecular swabs. Furthermore, 2,259 rapid antigen tests have been carried out, from which 401 cases have emerged.

There are 9 people hospitalized in intensive care while 261 patients hospitalized in other wards. 12 people died: 4 in Trieste; 2 in Udine; 2 in Pordenone; 4 in Gorizia. Of these, three occurred in the previous weeks.

The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,815, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,457 in Trieste, 2,705 in Udine, 1,124 in Pordenone and 529 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 561,996 infections have been recorded in Friuli Venezia Giulia.

