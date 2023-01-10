Home News Covid, the bulletin of Tuesday 10 January: 477 new infections and seven deaths
Covid, the bulletin of Tuesday 10 January: 477 new infections and seven deaths

In the last 24 hours in Friuli Venezia Giulia, out of 4,685 tests and swabs, 477 positivity for Covid 19 were found. In detail, 85 new infections were detected out of 1,771 molecular swabs. Furthermore, 2,914 rapid antigen tests have been carried out, from which 392 cases have emerged.

There are 2 people hospitalized in intensive care while 216 patients are hospitalized in other wards. 7 people died: 1 in Trieste, 3 in Udine, 3 in Pordenone. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,890: 1,482 in Trieste, 2,734 in Udine, 1,140 in Pordenone and 534 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 569,420 infections have been recorded in Friuli Venezia Giulia.

