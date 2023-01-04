Home News Covid, the bulletin of Tuesday 3 January: in Fvg 682 new cases and five deaths
Covid, the bulletin of Tuesday 3 January: in Fvg 682 new cases and five deaths

Covid, the bulletin of Tuesday 3 January: in Fvg 682 new cases and five deaths

In the last 24 hours in Friuli Venezia Giulia, out of a total of 4,635 tests and swabs, 682 positivity for Covid 19 were found. In detail, 105 new infections were detected out of 1,645 molecular swabs. Furthermore, 2,990 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 577 cases have emerged.

There are 5 people hospitalized in intensive care while 237 patients are hospitalized in other wards. 5 people died, 1 in Trieste and 4 in Udine.

The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,866, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,472 in Trieste, 2,728 in Udine, 1,134 in Pordenone and 532 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 567,250 infections have been recorded in Friuli Venezia Giulia.

