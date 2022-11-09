In the last 24 hours in Friuli Venezia Giulia 152 new infections have been detected on 2,167 molecular swabs. In addition, 4,030 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 825 cases have been detected. There are 2 people admitted to intensive care, while 210 patients are hospitalized in other departments.

The death of a person is recorded in Udine. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,604, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,414 in Trieste, 2,614 in Udine, 1,064 in Pordenone and 512 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 531,047 people have been positive.