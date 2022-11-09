Home News Covid, the bulletin of Tuesday 8 November: in Fvg 977 new cases and one death
News

Covid, the bulletin of Tuesday 8 November: in Fvg 977 new cases and one death

by admin
Covid, the bulletin of Tuesday 8 November: in Fvg 977 new cases and one death

In the last 24 hours in Friuli Venezia Giulia 152 new infections have been detected on 2,167 molecular swabs. In addition, 4,030 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 825 cases have been detected. There are 2 people admitted to intensive care, while 210 patients are hospitalized in other departments.

The death of a person is recorded in Udine. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,604, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,414 in Trieste, 2,614 in Udine, 1,064 in Pordenone and 512 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 531,047 people have been positive.

See also  Vincenzo and Mercedes killed in Mineo, life imprisonment confirmed on appeal for Mamadou Kamara

You may also like

Executives fleeing from the Municipality of Vittorio Veneto....

The supply of live pigs in the market...

Reggio Calabria, conviction confirmed on appeal for the...

Unesco Reserve of Monte Grappa: a year of...

The modern museum system is basically formed (new...

Pnrr, EU green light for a third installment...

The mid-term elections in the far west of...

Li Keqiang Arrives in Phnom Penh to Attend...

Cleaning lady surprised with banknotes stolen in the...

Put “Metaverse” on the booth “Light of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy