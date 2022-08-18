Home News Covid, the bulletin of Wednesday 17 August: in Fvg 1,246 new cases and eight deaths
Covid, the bulletin of Wednesday 17 August: in Fvg 1,246 new cases and eight deaths

Covid, the bulletin of Wednesday 17 August: in Fvg 1,246 new cases and eight deaths

On Wednesday 17 August in Friuli Venezia Giulia, out of a total of 7,430 tests and swabs, 1,246 new positivity to Covid 19 were found. In detail: 125 infections were detected on 2,613 molecular swabs, while 1,121 cases of antigenic rapid tests were found infection.

There are 4 people hospitalized in intensive care, while 217 patients are hospitalized in other departments. There are 8 deaths: 6 in Udine and 2 in Pordenone. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,317, while a total of 467,054 people were positive.

