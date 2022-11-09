In the last 24 hours in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 208 new infections were detected on 1,991 molecular swabs. There are also 2,643 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 529 cases were detected. There are 2 people admitted to intensive care while there are 208 patients hospitalized in other departments.

There are 3 deaths (2 in Udine and one in Pordenone). The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,607, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,414 in Trieste, 2,616 in Udine, 1,065 in Pordenone and 512 in Gorizia. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 531,783 people have been positive.