Three years later, we can hug each other again at Christmas. “Now there are fewer risks”: he also says it Charles Signorelli, who teaches Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the San Raffaele in Milan. With a clarification: “Young people almost no longer have serious cases of Covid. But we must continue to be cautious with the elderly and frail”.

Always keeping this recommendation in mind, Signorelli considers the Covid situation today rather reassuring: “The end of the restrictions has kept the circulation of the virus high, but with numbers from the now endemic disease. More worrying this year is if anything the flu. The peak now seems to have been reached, but at a level we haven’t seen for twenty years. A sign that two years of no circulation have made us more susceptible ”.

The incidence of influenza today is 15 cases per thousand assisted, rising to 45.6 in children under 5 years of age. Covid, on the other hand, has an ambivalent trend: infections are falling (137,000 in the last week, minus 21%, with an incidence of 233 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), but victims are rising (798, plus 11%). Probably a sign of less use of the swab in case of symptoms. The number of flu victims is not known, because in Italy the calculation is made at the end of the season. In the toughest years, 8,000 deaths can be reached.

Covid or flu therefore makes little difference, when it comes to precautions to avoid contagion of others. The precautions for holidays concern coughs and sneezes in general, regardless of the virus of origin. “Tampons are no longer in fashion” reflects the hygienist. And there are no tests for the flu, at least outside of hospitals. “Those with symptoms simply have to stay at home, even if this means messing up the Christmas lunch. It’s good for him, he will heal faster and avoid contagion from others”.

For those who are healthy and meet friends and relatives, the precautions we are now used to apply: “Wash your hands – lists Signorelli – observe the etiquette of coughing and sneezing, keep the windows slightly open to let the air circulate. I believe that we will keep these habits even after Covid. The pandemic has left us with greater awareness”.

Masks – always net of the presence of fragile people – are not really expected at Christmas lunch. “Personally I use it on means of transport, because they protect against other infections in addition to Covid, but sometimes I forget to bring it and I don’t worry too much” says the hygienist. At church on Christmas night, it might be useful to keep it in your pocket. “Places of worship are rarely crowded environments, and with their high ceilings they maintain good air circulation. More than churches, I would pay attention to certain shops in the days leading up to Christmas”.