Indoor masks, smart working and reduction of gatherings. And then, intensification of the fourth doses of the anti-Covid vaccine and an additional dose for some risk categories. These are some of the measures indicated in a circular from the Ministry of Health, in the event of a worsening of the epidemiological situation. The document, entitled “Interventions in place for the management of the circulation of SarsCoV2 in the 2022-23 winter season”, contains various indications to “prepare at a regional level a rapid adaptation of actions and services in the event of an increased request for assistance”. Although the evolution of the pandemic is “unpredictable”, reads the text of the ministry, “our country must prepare to face a winter in which we could observe an increased welfare impact attributable to various acute respiratory diseases”, from influenza to new variants of SarsCoV2.

The use of masks, the document reads, “is effective in reducing the transmission of respiratory viruses and in the event that an evident epidemiological deterioration is documented with a serious clinical impact and/or on the functioning of welfare services, their use in enclosed spaces, aimed in particular at protecting people at high risk of serious illness”.

For the same reason, “in the event of a possible significant worsening of the epidemiological picture, the temporary adoption of other measures can be evaluated, such as working from home or limiting the size of events involving gatherings”. At the moment in Italy the use of respiratory protective devices is mandatory for workers, users and visitors to healthcare facilities and nursing homes.

Furthermore, the circular urges to guarantee “adequate ventilation in closed environments, a fundamental measure to reduce the risk of transmission of SarsCoV2 and other respiratory viruses”. The ministry also recommends the anti-Covid vaccination in the 2022-2023 winter season, with the aim of “continuing to put the elderly and frail in safety as a priority, protecting them from serious illness and hospitalization”.

The administration of the fourth doses with bivalent vaccines is recommended for categories at risk, and an additional booster dose with mRNA vaccine in the bivalent formulation “is currently recommended for the following categories of people who have already received a second booster dose with monovalent mRNA vaccine, once at least 120 days have passed since the same or since the last infection: people aged 80 and over, RSA guests, people aged 60 and over with frailty. At the request of the interested party, also all other subjects over sixty, who have already received a second booster, will still be able to get vaccinated with a further dose of vaccine“. Furthermore, from 09/12/22 the recommendation of the anti-Covid vaccination was extended to children in the 6 months – 4 years age group (included) who present frail conditions.