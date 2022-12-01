ROMA – No chance for No Vax in the Constitutional Court. Which considers “inadmissible”, or in any case “unfounded”, the questions posed by numerous courts, by the TAR and by the Sicilian Administrative Justice Council which asked to reject the two decrees of the Dragli government on the obligation to vaccinate those who exercise a health profession .

After a whole day spent in private, the 15 judges of the Consulta did not find any real reasons for a constitutional violation in the cases that came to their attention and which were supported yesterday during a very heated public hearing by numerous lawyers, but they were rejected by the State Attorney who instead supported the full legitimacy of the Draghi decrees. It should be remembered that the Meloni government, on the other hand, on October 31, brought forward the return to service by two months – from December 31 to November 1 – for the no-vax staff who were suspended.

But here is the press release with which the Court announced its decision. “The Court found inadmissible, for procedural reasons, the question relating to the impossibility, for those carrying out the health professions who have not fulfilled the vaccination obligation, to carry out their work, when it does not involve interpersonal contacts. On the other hand, the choices of the legislator adopted in the pandemic period on the vaccination obligation of health personnel were considered neither unreasonable nor disproportionate “.

Finally, the questions proposed with reference to the provision which excludes, in the event of non-fulfillment of the vaccination obligation and for the time of suspension, the payment of a check paid by the employer for those who have been suspended; and this, both for health personnel and for school personnel”.