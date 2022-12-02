Home News Covid, the data of the week: 227,440 new cases (-0.7%) and 635 deaths (+9.5%)
Covid, the data of the week: 227,440 new cases (-0.7%) and 635 deaths (+9.5%)

by admin
Covid, the data of the week: 227,440 new cases (-0.7%) and 635 deaths (+9.5%)

The coronavirus epidemic in Italy slows down to a very slight decline. In the week from 25 to 1 December, 227,440 new cases were recorded, a slight decrease (-0.7%) compared to the previous week (18-24 November), when the number of cases had instead increased. The figure emerges from the weekly bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health.

There are 36,598 positive coronavirus tests recorded in Italy on Thursday 1 December, the last available daily data of the monitored period. On the same day of the previous week they had been 36,909 (weekly change: -0.8%).

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION

From December 25 to 1, there were also 635 deaths, 9.5% more than the previous week. On the other hand, 103 victims were registered yesterday, against 89 last Thursday (+15.7% in 7 days).

NEW CASES GROWTH ON A WEEKLY BASIS

The dots are: daily cases of the day/daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the figure is greater than 1, it means that the infections are growing

In the period considered, the average positivity rate was 17%, -4.8% compared to the previous weekly report.

On Thursday 1 December the positivity rate stood at 17.36% against 17.51% 7 days earlier (-0.8%).

