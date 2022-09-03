Listen to the audio version of the article

Prepare for the probable new Covid pandemic wave expected in the autumn. This is the warning that the European Commission addresses to the Member States, clearly indicating, in a new document, the priority measures to be taken. The first is to push hard on vaccinations, using all the immunizers currently available and without waiting for the arrival of products adapted against the variants of the virus.

Focus on the most vulnerable groups

Even the vaccines already available, the EU reiterates, are effective and guarantee protection from serious disease. With respect to adapted vaccines, the EU executive suggests immediately developing national programs to identify which preparations should be used and for which population groups. Filling gaps in vaccination coverage therefore remains a priority. Brussels also returns to recommend combining vaccination campaigns against Covid and influenza, targeting vulnerable groups in particular.

Non-pharmaceutical interventions

It is also “possible that some non-pharmaceutical interventions”, that is, masks and social distance, “must be reintroduced in the coming months”, warns the European Commission, which suggests some signals (such as the occupation of the intensive) that should function as a bell alarm for a timely reintroduction of the measures. Meanwhile, Novavax has announced that the anti-Covid Nuvaxovid protein vaccine has received extended conditional marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency for administration as a homologous and heterologous booster dose from 18 years of age.

Downward epidemic trend

The EMA also announced that the response on the Pfizer vaccine adapted against the Omicron Ba.4 and Ba.5 variants, currently under examination, will be communicated by mid-September. In any case, the Agency points out, with the new boosters adapted against Omicron Ba.1 and the original strain just approved, a strong response is also demonstrated against Omicron 5 and the variant Ba.2.75 which is spreading in India and which is “Carefully monitored”. In short, the virus “has not disappeared and the game is still open,” reiterated the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza. Even according to virologist Ilaria Capua, the virus “will reappear in winter” but the vaccines “are working against the new and old variants – he explained – the population is largely vaccinated and therefore I am optimistic, as long as the rules are respected: the mask we can’t throw it away yet and we have to take the fourth dose ». However, the epidemic trend is confirmed in decline and the European Center for Disease Control ECDC reports that in Europe cases have decreased by 14% compared to last week, continuing a downward trend that has lasted for six weeks. Even in Italy the numbers continue to decrease, as revealed by the latest weekly monitoring by Iss-Ministry of Health.

Centaurus is no more resistant to antibodies than Omicron 5

The new sub-variant of Omicron Ba.2.75, known as ‘Centaurus’, is no more resistant to our antibodies than the currently dominant Omicron 5 variant. This is what emerges from a study by the Karolinska Institutet, in Sweden, published in Lancet infectious diseases. Evidence considered “very positive” and reassuring by researchers because this means that in the event of a wave of this sub-variant, it does not escape the antibodies developed with Omicron 5. The study wanted to test the ability of Centaurus – detected last May in India where it has spread a lot, to then “reach” other countries of the world, including Sweden, where it was studied by researchers from Karolinska. “Identifying how vulnerable the population is right now to emerging variants is critical,” says Daniel Sheward, researcher in the Department of Microbiology, Cancer and Cell Biology, Karolinska Institutet, and first author of the study. “By producing a pseudovirus for Ba.2.75, we were able to test its sensitivity to antibodies present in blood donors.” The tests were carried out using 40 blood samples taken at random in Stockholm, both before and after the first Omicron wave.