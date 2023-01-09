Covid infections have risen in the last week (+11.4%), and deaths have also increased (+9.8%). These are the data from the monitoring of the Gimbe foundation for the week of December 30, 2022-January 5, 2023. In detail, 775 deaths were recorded (of which 52 referring to previous periods) compared to 706 in the previous week, with an average of 111 per day: ” Deaths are rising again – underlines the report – which have exceeded 100 a day for four weeks”.

There are 135,977 new cases, compared to 122,099 the previous week. On the other hand, the positives (406,182, the previous week they were 417,661), the people in home isolation (398,147 compared to 409,059) and hospitalizations with symptoms (7,716 against 8,288). Intensive care remains stable (319 vs 314).

The infections are growing in 14 regions: from +1.4% in Veneto to +44.4% in Puglia. Seven regions, on the other hand, recorded a decline: from -0.4% in Piedmont to -45% in Valle D’Aosta. As far as tests are concerned, the number of total swabs increases (+6%): from 807,118 in the last week of December to 855,823 in the week of December 30, 2022-January 5, 2023.

The vaccines

There are 11.7 million elderly people in Italy who have not received the fourth dose of the anti Covid vaccine, while the newly vaccinated have increased by 6.4% and 6.78 million people over the age of 5 who have not even a dose of the vaccine. In this period there were 614 new vaccinated people compared to 577 the previous week (+ 6.4%). Of these, 148 (equal to 24.1%) belong to the age group between 5 and 11 years, with an increase of 74.1% compared to the previous week.