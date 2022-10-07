The RT exceeds the safety threshold of 1 and reaches 1.18. The increase in Covid cases is now also certified by the trend of the parameter that measures the replication capacity of the virus (i.e. the average of the cases that are counted for each positive) and which is calculated by the control room of the Ministry of Health and Higher Institute of Health.

Last week the RT was at 1 and the previous week at 0.91. It had not exceeded guard level 1 since 29 July. The figure dates back, as always, to about ten days ago. For this reason, it is expected that next week will also be above the epidemic threshold. And, after all, it is enough to observe the incidence to understand it. In this case, the data compares the week between Friday and Thursday with the previous ones. In the one just completed there were 441 positives per 100 thousand inhabitants, while in the previous ones they were 325 and 215 respectively. The Provinces of Bolzano and Trento have the highest data, ie 863 and 825, Friuli Venezia Giulia is at 710.

The wave is growing but for now the admissions figures do not worry, even if those are rising as well. Intensive beds that assist patients with Covid are 1.8% (yesterday they were 180 against 141 on the previous Thursday) ordinary ones, 8.2% (yesterday 5,188 against 3,849).