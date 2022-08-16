In the week that has just ended, an additional 380 positives per 100,000 inhabitants were recorded, as well as two deaths

BELLUNO. The cases of Covid in the province of Belluno are still slightly decreasing, to date, Tuesday 16 August, 1,751.

The Ulss 1 Dolomiti report records 738 new cases of positivity in the week from 8 to 14 August, that is 124 less than the previous seven days. But these numbers show a weekly incidence equal to 380 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, a figure higher than the national one which is equal to 315 new positives per 100 thousand inhabitants.

“Although in evident slowdown, the viral circulation of Coronavirus remains consistent, resulting in a case history about eight times higher than the epidemic threshold which is equal to 50 weekly cases per 100 thousand inhabitants”, specify from the Prevention Department of the local health company.

To date they are 42 hospitalized in hospitals including 35 in non-critical areas, you are in community hospital and one in intensive care. In the last week there have also been two deaths: it is an elderly woman of 80 and one of 86.

The number of swabs performed overall is also growing both by the ULSS and by pharmacies and family doctors: on average, 509 swabs are performed every day for every 100,000 inhabitants. The Covid points in Paludi remain active on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 8.30 to 12.30, while in Feltre the tampon service will be operational on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8.30 to 12.30. in Agordo on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8.30 to 10, while in Tai the tests will always take place on Tuesday and Thursday from 13.30 to 15.30.

The administration of the anti covid therapy: 463 doses of monoclonal antibodies administered since the beginning of the pandemic and 407 treatments with antiviral drugs.

On the vaccination front, 13,425 doses of second boosterequal to 50.8% of those eligible over 80.

From the ULSS comes the recommendation to keep attention using the Ffp2 mask in closed or crowded places, to wash your hands frequently and to self-isolate in case of symptoms.