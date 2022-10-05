Home News Covid, the infections in Fvg date back: 1,986 new cases and three deaths
News

Covid, the infections in Fvg date back: 1,986 new cases and three deaths

by admin
Covid, the infections in Fvg date back: 1,986 new cases and three deaths

UDINE. New surge in Covid cases in Friuli Venezia Giulia, with the regional bulletin on Tuesday 4 October which records 1,986 new infections and the death of three people.

A total of 8,442 tests and swabs were performed. In detail, 227 new infections were detected on 2,469 molecular swabs, in addition to a further 1,759 positivity that emerged from the 5,973 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

There are 8 people hospitalized in intensive care while there are 193 patients hospitalized in other wards.

The report of the Central Health Department of the Fvg Region also records the deaths of 3 people, respectively in Trieste, Udine and Pordenone. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,438, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,368 in Trieste, 2,530 in Udine, 1,043 in Pordenone and 497 in Gorizia.

Since the beginning of the health emergency in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 497,061 people have been positive.

See also  Covid: delays in vaccination against meningitis endanger the little ones

You may also like

Baby abandoned in a plastic bag. Saved by...

From 0-8:00 on October 5th, Hangzhou added 1...

Park, 800 thousand euros to fix the paths:...

Cold wave blue warning

5G and cybersecurity, government squeeze on Huawei

The secret cult of Lewis Taylor – Daniele...

Pengjiang District held an epidemic prevention and control...

Mazzè, waste deposit: “Dialogue interrupted, but the risk...

The Iranian protests reach the Pirellone: ​​the councilor...

Asked for Steve Quintino to be entrusted to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy