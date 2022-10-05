UDINE. New surge in Covid cases in Friuli Venezia Giulia, with the regional bulletin on Tuesday 4 October which records 1,986 new infections and the death of three people.

A total of 8,442 tests and swabs were performed. In detail, 227 new infections were detected on 2,469 molecular swabs, in addition to a further 1,759 positivity that emerged from the 5,973 rapid antigenic tests carried out.

There are 8 people hospitalized in intensive care while there are 193 patients hospitalized in other wards.

The report of the Central Health Department of the Fvg Region also records the deaths of 3 people, respectively in Trieste, Udine and Pordenone. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic is 5,438, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,368 in Trieste, 2,530 in Udine, 1,043 in Pordenone and 497 in Gorizia.

Since the beginning of the health emergency in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 497,061 people have been positive.