There are also the rules that loosen the obligations on the Covid containment measures in the rave decree that the Chamber has definitively approved thanks to the trap. Just as border controls are being tightened due to the wave of the epidemic in China and while the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci publishes circulars that extend the obligation to wear a mask in hospitals until 30 April 2023 and invite you to be ready in case of worsening of the curve of infections and hospitalizations.

Deadline