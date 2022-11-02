Home News Covid, the undersecretary for Health Gemmato: “We will challenge the law of Puglia on the vaccination obligation of doctors”
Covid, the undersecretary for Health Gemmato: “We will challenge the law of Puglia on the vaccination obligation of doctors”

Covid, the undersecretary for Health Gemmato: “We will challenge the law of Puglia on the vaccination obligation of doctors”

“The regional law of Puglia that prevents the use of doctors not vaccinated against Covid-19 in the wards most at risk” will be challenged “. This was stated by Undersecretary of Health Marcello Gemmato.

And he added: «Michele Emiliano enjoys my personal sympathy, he is a funny guy. But he should know that in the hierarchy of laws what the central state says cannot be declassified by a region. In the regional law of Puglia, the vaccination obligation is also provided for Covid-19, which no longer exists. This law is challenged ». Thus Marcello Gemmato, Undersecretary of Health, guest of “TimeLine” on Sky Tg24, responding to what the Government will do with the regional law of Puglia

