Covid, the weekly data: infections up by almost 60%



The dreaded ascent of the curve of the contagion curve is now a reality. The cases are growing in a very important way and in the week ended they were 224,904, that is 57.8% more than the previous 7 days. No such numbers had been observed for two months. Given that Omicron 5, the variant that had caused the peak between June and July, is always driving the recovery, it is hoped that the trend will not continue for long but no one can really predict.

