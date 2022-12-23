Home News Covid, the weekly report: Rt index drops to 0.91, intensive care is also decreasing
Covid, the weekly report: Rt index drops to 0.91, intensive care is also decreasing

Covid, the weekly report: Rt index drops to 0.91, intensive care is also decreasing

Between November 30 and December 13, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was 0.91, a decrease compared to the previous week and below the epidemic threshold. These are the data from the monitoring of the ISS-Ministry of Health control room on Covid-19. The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization is decreasing and also below the epidemic threshold: at 0.91 on December 13, compared to 0.98 seven days earlier. The weekly incidence is down nationwide: 233 per 100,000 inhabitants (December 16-22) compared to the figure of 296 per 100,000 inhabitants the previous week.

The intensive care occupancy rate drops slightly: it is at 3.1 percent, compared to 3.2 percent in the previous week.

Leave a Comment

