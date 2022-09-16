There are 17,364 coronavirus positive tests recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours. On the same day a week ago there were 15,543 (+ 11.7%).
There are 138,248 molecular and antigenic buffers. Last Friday there were 137,133. The positivity rate is now 12.56% against 11.33% 7 days ago (+ 10.8%).
For a few days we have been witnessing this rise in infections compared to last week.
The victims are 44 in one day, while a week ago there were 59 (-25.4% in 7 days).
There are 13 new hospitalizations in intensive care registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, the same number as last Friday.
See also The Closing of the Service Trade Fair, the Number of Participating Companies and the Transaction Scale Exceed the Last Session-Qianlong.com.cn