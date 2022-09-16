Listen to the audio version of the article

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION Loading…

There are 17,364 coronavirus positive tests recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours. On the same day a week ago there were 15,543 (+ 11.7%).

There are 138,248 molecular and antigenic buffers. Last Friday there were 137,133. The positivity rate is now 12.56% against 11.33% 7 days ago (+ 10.8%).

For a few days we have been witnessing this rise in infections compared to last week.

The victims are 44 in one day, while a week ago there were 59 (-25.4% in 7 days).

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing Loading…

There are 13 new hospitalizations in intensive care registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, the same number as last Friday.