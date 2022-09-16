Home News Covid, today 17,364 new cases (+ 11.7% weekly) and 44 deaths
Covid, today 17,364 new cases (+ 11.7% weekly) and 44 deaths

Covid, today 17,364 new cases (+ 11.7% weekly) and 44 deaths

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION

There are 17,364 coronavirus positive tests recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours. On the same day a week ago there were 15,543 (+ 11.7%).

There are 138,248 molecular and antigenic buffers. Last Friday there were 137,133. The positivity rate is now 12.56% against 11.33% 7 days ago (+ 10.8%).

For a few days we have been witnessing this rise in infections compared to last week.

The victims are 44 in one day, while a week ago there were 59 (-25.4% in 7 days).

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS

The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing

There are 13 new hospitalizations in intensive care registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, the same number as last Friday.

