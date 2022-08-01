Listen to the audio version of the article

There are 18,813 positive coronavirus tests recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours. On the same day a week ago there were 23,699 (-20.6%). There are 105,839 molecular and antigenic swabs registered today. Last Monday there were 122,550. The positivity rate is now 17.78% against 19.34% 7 days ago (-8.1%). The victims are 121 in one day, while a week ago there were 104 (+ 16.3% in 7 days).

There are 398 patients admitted to intensive care, 10 more than yesterday, while the daily admissions are 36: the same day a week ago there were 43 (-16.3%). The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are instead 10,527, compared to yesterday 28 more.