Covid, today 18,813 new cases (-20.6% weekly) and 121 deaths

Covid, today 18,813 new cases (-20.6% weekly) and 121 deaths

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION

There are 18,813 positive coronavirus tests recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours. On the same day a week ago there were 23,699 (-20.6%). There are 105,839 molecular and antigenic swabs registered today. Last Monday there were 122,550. The positivity rate is now 17.78% against 19.34% 7 days ago (-8.1%). The victims are 121 in one day, while a week ago there were 104 (+ 16.3% in 7 days).

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS

The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing

There are 398 patients admitted to intensive care, 10 more than yesterday, while the daily admissions are 36: the same day a week ago there were 43 (-16.3%). The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are instead 10,527, compared to yesterday 28 more.

