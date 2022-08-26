Listen to the audio version of the article

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION

There are 21,998 positive coronavirus tests recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours. On the same day a week ago there were 24,691, or 10.9% more. For a few days, the comparison of the punctual day with the same of the previous week has returned to show a decline. Looking at the last week, however, there is a slight increase: there were 160,467 cases, an increase of 6% compared to the previous week (13-19 August).

148,412 molecular and antigenic swabs are registered today. Last Friday there were 158,905. The positivity rate is now 14.82% against 15.54% 7 days ago (-4.6%). Over the past 7 days, the average positivity rate was 16%, up 3.7% from the previous week.

The victims today are 99, while a week ago there were 124 (-20.2% in 7 days).

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing

There are 231 hospitalized in covid intensive care in Italy today, or 3 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The new daily entries instead are 20, while the same day a week ago they were 26 (-23.1%).

Ordinary hospitalizations are instead 5,827, down by 177 units between entries and exits.