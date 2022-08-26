Home News Covid, today 21,998 new cases (-10.9% weekly) and 99 deaths
Covid, today 21,998 new cases (-10.9% weekly) and 99 deaths

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION

There are 21,998 positive coronavirus tests recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours. On the same day a week ago there were 24,691, or 10.9% more. For a few days, the comparison of the punctual day with the same of the previous week has returned to show a decline. Looking at the last week, however, there is a slight increase: there were 160,467 cases, an increase of 6% compared to the previous week (13-19 August).

148,412 molecular and antigenic swabs are registered today. Last Friday there were 158,905. The positivity rate is now 14.82% against 15.54% 7 days ago (-4.6%). Over the past 7 days, the average positivity rate was 16%, up 3.7% from the previous week.

The victims today are 99, while a week ago there were 124 (-20.2% in 7 days).

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS

There are 231 hospitalized in covid intensive care in Italy today, or 3 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The new daily entries instead are 20, while the same day a week ago they were 26 (-23.1%).

Ordinary hospitalizations are instead 5,827, down by 177 units between entries and exits.

