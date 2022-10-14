Listen to the audio version of the article

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION Loading…

There are 40,580 positive tests for coronavirus recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours. On the same day a week ago there were 44,672. This Friday, therefore, we are witnessing the first decline on a weekly basis, with -9.2%, in the number of diagnoses since the beginning of this wave in mid-September.

There had already been signs in recent days because the positivity rate had already been falling on Wednesday and Thursday.

There are 216,511 molecular and antigenic swabs registered today. Last Friday there were 205,555. The positivity rate is now 18.74% against 21.73% 7 days ago (-13.8%). In the last 7 days (8-14 October) the average positivity rate was 19%, down 0.2% compared to the previous week (1-7 October).

The victims are 98 in one day, while a week ago there were 62 (+ 58,1% in 7 days).

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing Loading…

There are 36 new hospitalizations in intensive care registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, while on the same day a week ago there were 29 (+ 24.1%).