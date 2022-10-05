To date in Calabria – according to the daily data relating to the Covid-19 epidemic communicated by the Prevention Departments of the Provincial Health Authorities of the Region – the people who have tested positive for Coronavirus are 562,046. The total number of swabs performed is equal to 3,808,407.

In Lazio 3,474 cases and 5 deaths



Today in the Lazio, “Out of 3,597 molecular swabs and 16,978 antigenic swabs for a total of 20,575 swabs, 3,474 new positive cases are recorded (-1,248), 5 deaths (-2), 473 hospitalized (+15), 29 intensive care ( +1) and 2,206 the healed. the ratio of positives to swabs is 16.8%. The cases in Rome city are at an altitude of 1,738 ”. This was underlined by the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, in the daily Covid bulletin.

In detail, the infections and deaths in the last hours in the health agencies of Lazio. Asl Roma 1: there are 613 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 2: there are 667 new cases and 3 deaths; Asl Roma 3: there are 458 new cases and 1 death; Asl Roma 4: 181 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 5: there are 276 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl Roma 6: there are 287 new cases and 1 death. In the provinces there are 992 new cases: Asl di Frosinone: 350 new cases and 0 deaths; ASL of Latina: 382 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl di Rieti: 112 new cases and 0 deaths; Asl di Viterbo: 148 new cases and 0 deaths.

INTENSIVE CARE AND ADMISSIONS The number of admissions per day, those in intensive care, and the daily percentage growth.

In Sardinia 631 new positives and no deaths



In Sardinia today there are 631 further confirmed cases of positivity, almost double yesterday, out of a total of 3090 swabs between molecular and antigenic. There are 3 patients admitted to intensive care units, two more than yesterday. 62 patients are hospitalized in the medical area, one more than yesterday. 4883 are the cases of home isolation, 74 more than yesterday. There are no deaths

In the Marche 78 hospitalized and 1,188 cases

In the Marche in 24 hours there are 1,188 cases of positivity registered (7,923 in a week) on 2,074 swabs while the incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants still rises (from 522.94 to 526.80). Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations rises to 78 (+1) including one patient in intensive care (unchanged), eight in semi-intensive care (+1) and 69 in non-intensive wards (stable). The Marche Region communicates it.