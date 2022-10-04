Listen to the audio version of the article

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION Loading…

There are 58,185 positive coronavirus tests recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours. The same day a week ago there were 44,878 (+ 31.2%). The expansive phase of the epidemic is therefore confirmed: in the last 7 days (28 September-4 October) there have been 243,219 cases, up 51.3% compared to the previous week.

Growth seems to be losing some strength if we look at the positive rate of tampons: today of 20.09% against 18.44% of 7 days ago (+ 9%). In the last week, the average positivity rate was 19%, up 25% compared to the previous one.

The victims are 60 in one day, while a week ago there were 64 (-6.3% in 7 days). In the last 7 days there have been 281 deaths, a decrease of 8.5% compared to the previous one.

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing Loading…

There are 155 patients admitted to intensive care in the balance between entries and exits (yesterday they were 140), or 15 more, while the daily admissions are 37. The hospitalized in ordinary wards are 4,814 (yesterday they were 4,520), that is 294 more .

The currently positives are 491,811. 21,933,772 have been discharged and healed, while the total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic are 177,257.