Covid, today 80,653 new cases (-24.7% weekly) and 157 deaths

Covid, today 80,653 new cases (-24.7% weekly) and 157 deaths

There are 80,653 positive tests for coronavirus recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours. On the same day a week ago there were 107,122: the descent of the curve is confirmed, with a decline of 24.7% per week.

There are 366,000 molecular and antigenic buffers. Last Thursday there were 408,096. The positivity rate is now 22.04% against 26.25% 7 days ago (-16.0%).

The victims are 157 in one day, while a week ago there were 105 (+ 49.5% in 7 days).

On the other hand, 410 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, like yesterday, while daily admissions are 40. The same day a week ago there were 48 (-16.7%). The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 10,984, compared to yesterday 53 fewer.

