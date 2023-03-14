news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, MARCH 14 – There are 93, yesterday there were 45, the infections found in the last 24 hours in Calabria. The positivity rate remains stable at 4.20% against 2,214 swabs performed. Two deaths that bring the total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,356. Both hospitalizations in ordinary wards (70) and those in intensive care units (4) respectively increased by one unit. The healed are a total of 628,178 (+165), the currently positive 918 (-74) and the isolated at home 844 (-76).



To date, according to the daily data relating to the Covid-19 epidemic communicated by the Prevention Departments of the Provincial Health Authorities of the Region, there are 632,452 people who have tested positive for Coronavirus. The total number of swabs performed is 4,264,233.



At the provincial level, the spread of Covid is as follows: Catanzaro: 385 active cases (26 in the ward, 3 in intensive care, 356 in home isolation); closed cases 112536 (112101 recovered, 435 deceased); Cosenza: 247 active cases (31 in the ward, 1 in intensive care, 215 in home isolation); cases closed 188517 (187023 recovered, 1494 deceased); Crotone: 11 active cases (2 in the ward, 0 in intensive care, 9 in home isolation); closed cases 59955 (59674 recovered, 281 deceased); Reggio: 126 active cases (10 in the ward, 0 in intensive care, 116 in home isolation); closed cases 209420 (208494 recovered, 926 deceased); Vibo: 38 active cases (1 in the ward, 0 in intensive care, 37 in home isolation); closed cases 53589 (53388 recovered, 201 deceased). (HANDLE).

