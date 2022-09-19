Home News Covid vaccines, 45 million doses at risk of expiration
News

Covid vaccines, 45 million doses at risk of expiration

by admin
Covid vaccines, 45 million doses at risk of expiration

Lots of vaccines and few people who want to do them. Italy has 28 million doses of the monovalent, the first generation, which the Regions ask to be able to donate before it is too late, ie before the deadline. “We must quickly consider the possibility of giving those vials to the Third World“, says the head of the Health Councilors of the Conference of Regions, the Emilian Raffaele Donini.

See also  Long Covid, alarming data: the risks of embolism and thrombosis multiplied even months after infection

You may also like

Ponte Morandi collapse: Aspi and Spea excluded from...

China epidemic: Guizhou quarantine bus tragic crash, “nucleic...

Hiker from the Marche region recovered by the...

The hot autumn of inflation: 7 steps to...

How many Italians consume cannabis – Jacopo Ottaviani

Zhou Xiaohui: Was the fire in Changsha on...

A pig’s head found near the stele that...

Udine, water and debris in the street due...

Belluno, four intoxicated with tuna in two restaurants....

Scope Ratings: Italy “manageable” risk. So the market...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy