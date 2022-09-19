Lots of vaccines and few people who want to do them. Italy has 28 million doses of the monovalent, the first generation, which the Regions ask to be able to donate before it is too late, ie before the deadline. “We must quickly consider the possibility of giving those vials to the Third World“, says the head of the Health Councilors of the Conference of Regions, the Emilian Raffaele Donini.
See also Long Covid, alarming data: the risks of embolism and thrombosis multiplied even months after infection