News

by admin
From Saturday to the end of the month, Usl 1 Dolomiti has scheduled the opening calendar

BELLUNO. Fourth dose full speed ahead. Ulss 1 Dolomiti continues with vaccinations for over 60s, with a novelty. From Saturday 23 the Belluno company will also guarantee to tourists over 60 the administration of the fourth dose of the anti covid vaccine. Tourists will have free access to vaccination sessions (without reservation), bringing with them the health card and the documentation certifying the anti-covid vaccination cycle. Here are the timetables of the vaccination centers: Saturday 23, from 14 to 18 Belluno San Gervasio; Sunday 24 from 9 to 13 – Belluno S. Gervasio; Monday 25 from 2pm to 6pm Feltre sampling center; Tuesday 26 from 9-13 drive in Agordo; 14-18 Belluno San Gervasio and 14.30-16.30 polyclinics Pieve di Cadore hospital; Wednesday 27 14.30-16.30 outpatient clinics at Pieve di Cadore hospital and 14-18 Belluno S. Gervasio; Thursday 28 14-18 Feltre sampling center and 15-18 sports hall in Santo Stefano; Friday 29 9.30 -13.30 drive in Agordo; Saturday 30 Feltre Sampling Center, 1.30pm-6pm; Sunday 31 July – Belluno S. Gervasio 9-13.

